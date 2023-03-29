Manslaughter charge laid against second accused in 2022 death of Taya Sinclair

A second person has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide of Taya Sinclair, more than a year after her body was found in an area south of the Alfred Jenkins Field House on March 15, 2022.

Chelsey Crowe, 33, made her first court appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court Wednesday morning.

The Saskatoon woman was arrested on Tuesday while in custody on unrelated matters and charged with manslaughter, unlawful confinement and assault causing bodily harm in relation to Sinclair’s death.

Crowe is also charged with unlawful confinement and aggravated assault involving a second victim.

In Jan., members with the Prince Albert Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Division charged Stephanie Halkett-Stevenson, 25, with First Degree Murder, aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and uttering threats in relation to the investigation.

The Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate.