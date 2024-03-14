Test your St. Patrick’s Day knowledge

Wearing the green; kiss me I’m Irish; dancing a jig …. all are ways to celebrate a bishop who lived 1,500 years ago in Great Britain. How much do you know about Saint Patrick?

1. Why is St. Patrick’s Day on March 17?

2. Of which country is St. Patrick the patron saint?

3. Did Patrick banish the snakes from Ireland?

4. Why is it customary to wear shamrocks or green clothing on St. Patrick’s Day?

5. What are the odds of finding a four-leaf clover?

6. Patrick was born in Roman-occupied Britain. At age 16 he was captured by Irish pirates and taken to Ireland where he worked for six years. What type of work did he do?

7. How was Patrick changed by his years of slavery?

8. Why did Patrick return to Ireland?

9. How do leprechauns earn their gold?

10. Green beer is not an Irish tradition. Green beer was created in New York in 1914. Why do we continue to drink green beer on St. Patrick’s Day?

ANSWERS:

1. Saint Patrick’s Day is a cultural and religious celebration held on March 17, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick ( c. AD 385–461).

2. Ireland

3. The absence of snakes in Ireland gave rise to the legend that they had been banished by Patrick chasing them into the sea after they attacked him during a 40-day fast.

4. St Patrick is said to have used the shamrock, a three-leaved green plant, to explain the Holy Trinity to the Irish.

5. One in 10,000

6. He cared for farm animals … some say swine, some say sheep.

7. Patrick’s family were Christian, however Patrick was not an active believer. According to The Confessions of St. Patrick, while he was a captive in Ireland he converted to Christianity. He returned to Britain and studied to become a priest.

8. Acting on a vision, Patrick returned to Ireland as a Christian missionary. He is considered to be the first bishop of Ireland. He is said to have baptized thousands.

9. By making and mending shoes.