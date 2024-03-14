RCMP announce one death in Tuesday collision south of Prince Albert

A 66-year-old Kinistino man is dead following a collision on Hwy 3 south of Prince Albert during the noon hour on Tuesday.

Parkland Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene at around 12:10 p.m. following reports of a collision at the Hwy 3 intersection with Tower Rd. They declared the man dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

The man was driving a car that collided with a pick-up truck, according to investigators from the Prince Albert RCMP and Prince Albert Police Service Combined Traffic Services. The occupants of the pick-up truck were treated for injuries, but none where taken to hospital.

The collision forced officers to close Hwy 3 to traffic during the investigation. It has since been re-opened.