A 45-year-old woman last seen in the community of Little Red River on March 2 has been found dead.

Prince Albert RCMP issued a press release at 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday saying Julie Mckenzie’s body had been located. Investigators do not believe her death was suspicious. Her family has been notified.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service continues to investigate.

Mckenzie was reported missing on March 9 at around 12:30 a.m.