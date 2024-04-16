Suncrest College to host open houses in Tisdale, Nipawin and Melfort

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

NORTHEAST – Suncrest College will be hosting open houses in the communities of Tisdale, Nipawin and Melfort on April 16, 17 and 18.

Education options range from high school upgrading to skills training and trades to university courses and four-year degrees.

Suncrest Colleges offers courses from accounting to welding and a broad range of programs that include bachelor’s degrees, diplomas and certificates, as well as adult basic education.

Tisdale Campus: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16

Nipawin Campus: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17

Melfort Campus: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 18

More than 120 Suncrest College students were awarded 2024 Suncrest scholarships. 2024 was Suncrest College’s first Internal Scholarship campaign event, with two celebrations held at the Tisdale campus on March 15, and at Yorkton’s Trades & Technology Centre, held on March 28. In total, over $160,000 was awarded to students across the Suncrest region.

Suncrest College has upcoming entrance scholarships, which opened on April 10. New students are eligible for their opportunity to earn entrance scholarships by applying on SuncrestCollege.ca

Suncrest College was established in 2023 as a result of merging Cumberland College and Parkland College. The college offers a superior learning experience with locations in Canora, Esterhazy, Fort Qu’Appelle, Kamsack, Melfort, Melville, Nipawin, Tisdale, and Yorkton.

Suncrest College has always advocated for life-long learning in the region. To this day, programs are developed in response to the community’s needs. Education options range from high school upgrading to skills training and trades.