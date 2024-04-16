Beeland and Carrot River Co-ops to amalgamate, Parkland voted no

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

NORTHEAST – Two co-operatives in the northeast have voted in favour of amalgamation while another will remain on its own.

The final amalgamation vote results have been confirmed. Beeland and Carrot River Co-ops will be moving forward with an amalgamation commencing February 2025.

After the votes on April 9, 10 and 11 Beeland and Carrot River Co-ops will amalgamate and will be known as Riverside Co-op.

Beeland Co-op vote was held on April 9 with 118 voting in favour and 12 voting no.

Carrot River Coop held their vote on April 10 with 100 in favour and 12 not in favour.

Parkland Coop held a vote in Hudson Bay and Porcupine Plain on April 11. The voting closed with 343 voting yes and 254 voting no. The requirement is that 67 per cent must vote in favour of amalgamation in order to proceed. So Parkland will not move forward with the proposed amalgamation.

Previously, the Parkland Coop held a vote to amalgamate in April 2022 with that vote failing then as well.