Sudden death at Montreal Lake considered suspicious

The Saskatchewan RCMP is investigating the suspicious death of a man on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

Around 11:50 a.m. on June 7, Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP received a report of a sudden death in the community. Officers located the deceased individual outside of a residence.

He has been identified as a 33-year-old man from the First Nation. His family has been notified and police have confirmed that his name will not be released at this time.

The man’s death is considered suspicious and the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montreal Lake RCMP at 306-663-4420. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.