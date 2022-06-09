Four people arrested after woman kidnapped in Meadow Lake; police search for fifth suspect

Five individuals have been charged after a woman was kidnapped and assaulted in Meadow Lake on Monday night.

At 9:20 p.m. on June 6, Meadow Lake RCMP received a report that a female was forced into a vehicle against her will. While investigating, police received another call of an injured woman at a residence in the community.

Investigation determined a group of individuals forced the woman into a vehicle and assaulted her. She was able to escape to safety.

The woman was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle in Meadow Lake and attempted a traffic stop, but were initially unsuccessful. The vehicle was located again soon after and stopped by police, the occupants were then arrested.

As a result of this incident, Conrad Holowach, 35, of Arelee is charged with flight from police, assault, and kidnapping with intent.

Holowach will appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on July 25.

Valanna Bell, 30, of Meadow Lake is charged with flight from police and failure to comply with a release order. She was also arrested on a warrant from Meadow Lake RCMP.

Bell will appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on June 9.

Tanya Desjarlais, 31, of Saskatoon is charged with flight from police, kidnapping with intent, and failure to comply with a release order. She was also arrested on a warrant from the Saskatoon Police Service.

Desjarlais will appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on July 25.

Lindsay Okemow, 44, of Saskatoon is charged with flight from police and failure to comply with a release order.

She will appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on July 25, 2022.

Kyla Cheenanow, 22, of Meadow Lake is charged with assault, kidnapping with intent, failure to comply with a release order, and failure to comply with a probation order.

A warrant has been issued for Cheenanow’s arrest and officers are actively trying to locate and arrest her.

She is described as approximately 5’2” tall and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Cheenanow’s whereabouts are asked to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.