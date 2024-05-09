Stress and World Conflict

Coping with stress related to world conflict can be challenging given the constant barrage of distressing news and the feeling of powerlessness in the face of global challenges. Here are some things you can do to manage this stress.

While it is important to stay informed, excessive exposure to distressing news can fuel anxiety. Set boundaries on media consumption and choose reputable sources for updates.

Acknowledge that you cannot solve world conflicts single-handedly. Instead focus on actions you can take in your community advocacy efforts that align with your values.

Engage in activities that promote relaxation and well-being such as exercise, meditation, hobbies, or spending time with loved ones. Prioritize self-care to recharge and build resilience.

Share your concerns with friends, family, or a therapist. Expressing emotions and receiving support can help alleviate stress and provide perspective. Do not be upset if others do not share your views, and do not try to press your views onto them. If talking about it with others creates stress, change the topic, and consider seeing a therapist.

Allow yourself to take breaks from consuming distressing news or engaging in discussions about world conflicts. Engage in activities that bring joy and distract from the stressors.

Channel your concerns into constructive action by volunteering, donating to humanitarian causes, or participating in advocacy campaigns. Contributing to positive change can empower and provide a sense of purpose.

Gain a deeper understanding of the root causes and complexities of world conflicts. Educating yourself can help alleviate feelings of helplessness and empower you to contribute to informed discussions and solutions.

Cultivate mindfulness through practices such as deep breathing, mindfulness meditation, or yoga. Mindfulness can help ground you in the present moment and reduce anxiety about future uncertainties.

Instead of dwelling on the problem focus on solutions and ways to contribute to positive change. Your actions can make a difference.

By implementing the strategies above, you can effectively manage stress related to world conflict while also contributing to a more peaceful and compassionate world through your actions and attitudes.

We can acknowledge the conflicts without hating or demonizing one side or the other. When we blame an entire culture for the actions of those who have power, it becomes racism and adds to the hatred in the world.

There is an excellent book by Marshall Rosenburg, entitled “Nonviolent Communication: A Language of Compassion”. His work applies both global situations, and our own individual lives.

The words of Nelson Mandela are profound regarding peace, as are those of Mahatma Gandhi, and Martin Luther King. These people are/were true leaders and humanitarians. Perhaps we should read quotes or watch YouTube videos about these people, rather than just listening to the words of politicians and journalists.

Gwen Randall-Young is an author and award-winning psychologist. For permission to reprint this article, or to obtain books, CDs or MP3s, visit www.gwen.ca. Follow Gwen on Facebook for inspiration.