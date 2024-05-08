Old time dancing exchange and inspiring success

Irene Nowosad

Prince Albert Heritage Centre

To experience the art of old-time dancing, the Prince Albert Heritage Seniors’ Club envisioned a great opportunity and invited and partnered with a Grade 11 class of 20 Japanese girls from Hyogo, Japan to teach them old-time dancing—Canadian style!

Instructed by lots and lots of very enthusiastic, encouraging Heritage members, the ready and committed students very quickly gained the confidence of dancing various styles of the polka, various methods of the schottische, various waltz patterns, he heel-toe dance, several Butterfly patterns, and many more high-energy two-steps!

Amidst all the laughing, hopping, bouncing, and swinging, the girls created some of their own impressive patterns. It truly was a tremendously positive experience.

In a bonding, comforting atmosphere, the motivated students and the participating Heritage members and all the fabulous observers totally enjoyed each other’s diversity and fun-filled interaction at the Prince Albert Heritage Centre.

Photos courtesy of Jeanette Eddolls

A full stage of vibrant, regular Monday afternoon musicians—“Band on the Go”—supplied non-stop, lively old-time dance-music, coupled with guitars, accordions, banjo, mandolins, tambourine, violin, piano, and drums. Every corner of the dance-floor contained laughter, enthusiasm, and love for old-time dance. In appreciation: accompanied by Jeannette Eddolls (Japanese student-host) and two St. Mary High School Staff, this Grade 11 group of girls sand two beautiful Japanese cultural tunes with remarkable piano accompaniment—marvelous!