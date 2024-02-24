STF announces more job action including rotating strikes for Tuesday

On Saturday the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) gave notice of further one-day job actions that will include rotating strike, withdrawal of noon-hour supervision and withdrawal of extracurricular activities. These job actions will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at locations throughout the province. This includes the North East School Division (NESD) withdrawing noon-hour supervision.

By law, 48 hours’ notice is required for job action; however, the STF is providing extra time to allow families to make necessary arrangements.

This comes a day after the STF announced withdrawal of extracurricular activities across the province on Monday.

During a Zoom press conference on Friday Becotte reiterated that all options remain on the table, as they have done various job actions since the beginning of February.

“It doesn’t mean that we’re not going to have a return of some of those previous actions and it doesn’t prevent any future announcements as well,” she said.

“As I’ve said, our goal is to get back to the table. Our goal is to ensure that students start getting the supports that they need in classrooms so that both students and teachers can be successful in in schools in all areas of the province.

“We are committed to going to the table and negotiating in good faith. That has been our stance throughout the entire process. We really have no other way other than to apply sanction action to move this process forward,” BEcotte added

Rotating strike action is the withdrawal of all professional and voluntary services for a 24-hour period.

Teachers will not report to school and will not perform any teaching-related duties on the day of a strike.

Strike action will involve teachers who are members of the following local associations:

Association des enseignantes et enseignants fransaskois – École Boréale (Ponteix), Chinook Teachers’ Association – All schools in Chinook School Division, Île à la Crosse Teachers’ Association – All schools in Île à la Crosse School Division, Lloydminster Teachers’ Association – All schools in Lloydminster Public School Division and Lloydminster Catholic School Division, North West Teachers’ Association – All schools in Northwest School Division,Prairie Valley Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie Valley School Division and Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre – North West Campus (Neilburg), South West Campus (Swift Current)

Withdrawal of noon-hour supervision means STF members will not be available to supervise students who are eating lunch at school or taking part in noon-hour activities. Although teachers, including principals and vice principals, often provide lunch break supervision, it is done on a voluntary basis. Student supervision is the responsibility of the school division.

Withdrawal of noon-hour supervision will involve members from the following local associations:

North East Teachers’ Association – All schools in North East School Division (including Melfort, Nipawin and Tisdale), Holy Trinity Teachers’ Association – All schools in Holy Trinity Catholic School Division, Horizon Teachers’ Association – All schools in Horizon School Division (including Humboldt), Regina Catholic Schools Teachers’ Association – All schools in Regina Catholic Schools and South East Cornerstone Teachers’ Association – All schools in South East Cornerstone School

Division.

Withdrawal of extracurricular activities means that STF members who provide voluntary leadership of all extracurricular activities, including sports, non-curricular drama, music and band, science clubs, intramurals, rehearsals, student leadership activities, planning for graduation celebrations, book fairs, and other clubs and activities, will not be available. This includes activities that take place before school,during lunch hour, after school and in the evening.

Withdrawal of extracurricular activities will involve members of the following local associations:

Creighton Teachers’ Association – All schools in Creighton School Division, Horizon Teachers’ Association – All schools in Horizon School Division, Prairie South Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie South School Division,Regina Catholic Schools Teachers’ Association – All schools in Regina Catholic Schools and Regina Public Schools Teachers’ Association – All schools in Regina Public Schools.