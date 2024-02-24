Elks and Royal Purple donate $50,000 in support of new Victoria Hospital

Area Elks and Royal Purple have been supporting the Victoria Hospital since 1986 through the Elks and Royal Purple Charitable Fund.

On Friday the Fund presented a cheque for $50,000 to the Boreal Healthcare Foundation to support the Mental Health Unit and continue this tradition.

The fund included all area Elks and Royal Purple including Prince Albert, Canwood and Big River. Chair of the Fund Art Young of Canwood has been with the committee from the beginning.

“I have been with this ever since day one and that must be 40 years ago now. We have raised a lot of money and we’ve had a lot of people that have put a lot of effort into raising this money. And I want to thank everybody that has taken part and all our workers,” Young said.

Cody Barnett CEO of the Boreal Healthcare Foundation explained that it was quite remarkable to get a donation of this size so early in their fundraising for the new Victoria Hospital.

“I. The Elks and Royal Purple have been long-time supporters over two decades worth of support that they’ve been providing into different parts of the hospital. it’s really remarkable that they’re one of the first and they know the importance and it’s really incredible to see,” Barnett said.

After their initial support of the dialysis unit stopped because of changes the Victoria Hospital Foundation approached the Elks and Royal Purple if they were interested in supporting the Mental Health Unit.

After a visit by representatives from the Fund, they decided to support the Mental Health Unit.

The Committee then worked Bingo at Carnival Bingo to raise approximately $155,000 until 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic then put a stop to fundraising. According to the Committee, it took longer to amass funds and that brought them to the donation. Young explained that they do 13 Bingos per year to raise funds including one per month

“Then we have one bingo on Boxing Day a mega Bingo. Like this year, we made just short of $18,000. So we have a few of them and our regular members, we work every month,” Young said.

“I’m very proud of the people that will work and our ability to give back to the community,” he added.

Barnett said that the committee has been putting in countless hours of volunteer work to raise this $50,000 to put into the Mental Health Unit.

“I’m grateful as a member of the community that they’re here doing that kind of work for us,”

“It shows that the hospital is important to more than just PA. Like just the different communities that are involved with Elks Lodge be it Canwood or Lac La Ronge It is incredible to see how they value this hospital in particular, ” Barnett said.

The money has already been earmarked for the purchase of furniture, fixtures and equipment.

“So everything from medical beds to specialized equipment that’s needed in the Mental Health unit,” Barnett said.

“One of the biggest ticket items I’ve seen is like new all new electric beds throughout the entire unit, like that’s a significant cost. So this this goes a long way.

He explained that the Fund was an early adopter of supporting mental health in Prince Albert.

This is the fifth donation Elks and Royal Purple have given and they have given a total of $180,000 (including Friday’s donation) to mental health as a club and organization,” Barnett said

The Fund was started in 1986 when a member of the Weldon Elks Lodge required dialysis and had to travel to Saskatoon for treatment.

At the next Elks District meeting a committee was formed to see what could be done.

What came from the committee was that the Elks and Royal Purple could fund the capital cost of a treatment centre if the government funded staffing. The Committee was known as the Elks and Royal Purple Dialysis Fund Committee and scheduled one bingo per month and a large payout bingo on Boxing Day.

Young said that there are currently two Lodges in Canwood including Elks and Royal Purple.

“We were started in 1928, another four years we’ll have 100 years end and PA has got been here for 102 years, so we’ve been around for a long time and we’ve been a prime mover of donations in our community as well as here,” Young said.

The member lodges for the Committee used to include Shellbrook and Paddockwood but both of those lodges have closed

The committee raised approximately $500,000 for the Renal Dialysis Unit at Victoria Hospital. The arrangement continued until 2015 when the province assumed all the costs of running the unit.

” I would just like to thank all the people that have worked for so many years,” Young said.

Barnett said that the estimated time of completion is Spring, 2028 for the new tower, with construction set to begin on Monday, Feb. 26.

“We’re still in early planning for our campaign. We know it’s going to be a significant fundraising campaign for the community, the largest public fundraising campaign in Northern Saskatchewan’s history,” Barnett said.