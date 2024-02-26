Nipawin construction company can use property to make RTM homes

by Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

A local construction company will now be able to build ready to move houses.

At their Feb. 12 council meeting, Nipawin council approved a development permit for True Timber Construction Ltd. that will allow them to manufacture the homes.

Jeff Hrynkiw, Nipawin’s land planner, stated in his report to council that the property was used as a storage space for the construction company where various equipment is parked.

Currently, to the northeast of the property are office spaces, automotive repair shop, hair salon, and housing, while to the northwest are vacant lots, railway tracks and cold storage.

Hynkiw’s report also mentioned that this is where the majority of truck traffic drives through Nipawin. Within the application, consideration was given to on site storage and loading and unloading space that interferences with traffic along the truck route will be minimized.

True Timber Construction Ltd. is an established construction company in the Nipawin area for over 10 years. They currently build new construction and do repairs/restorations and can also plan, manage, and build multi-phase jobs.