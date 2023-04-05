Star City Arena to host Putt’ N Splash Easter weekend

Easter Weekend will see the return of an event in support of the Star City Arena.

The Star City Community Arena will be home to Putt’ n Splash on Saturday, April 8 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event includes mini-golf on the melting ice with prizes, a steak supper, entertainment and a silent auction in support of the Star City Arena.

Organizing committee member Sandra Dancey said the idea came from a prior event held by the Star City Legion.

“The Legion hasn’t done it for quite a few years, (and) that’s why the poster says Putt N Splash is back,” Dancey said. “It’s a new version of it but it’s in the same location and the same community.”

Dancey said they chose Easter weekend because many families are home for the holiday.

“There are families getting together and hockey season is over so the rink is available so it works out good for everyone,” she explained.

Family rounds run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and are open to everyone. Drinks will be served starting at 4 p.m. during the Happy Hour round.

Prizes will be given out for the most unique outfits, the best score, the worst score and whatever other ideas organizers can come up with to encourage community spirit and crazy costumes.

“People can expect a really fun thing to do on Easter weekend,” Dancey said. “There is a family friendly portion of the day which is the afternoon, and then everyone is more than welcome for the entire day. There is a steak supper available. There is live music upstairs at the rink, so it carries on all day. It’s just a fun community-minded family thing to do that supports the Star City Community Arena.”

The Steak Supper will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. It will be prepared by the Star City Elks with gourmet side dishes made by Terry Tkachuk and dessert prepared by Carla Wilson. There will be a pub upstairs in the evening with entertainment provided by “The Lenvale Elevators.”

All proceeds go to the Star City Community Arena. Dancey said this a family-friendly event that supports many players from the Northeast, including hockey teams from Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin and Kinistin Salteux Nation as well as all the pickleball players who congregate there in the summer.

“We always appreciate the teams from Melfort, Nipawin and Kinistin Saltaux Nation that use it as their second arena,” she explained. “It’s really nice that they show support for it to.”

Dancey said organizers hope people from those communities come out to support the event.

“It’s got mass appeal because there is a fairly large portion of this neighbourhood that use the rink,” she said.

Dancey also thanked all of the supporters in advance of the event.

“We really appreciate the support of all of our sponsors who get the word out and financially support this arena that gets used by so many,” she said.

The event is organized by the Star City Community Arena Fundraising Committee.