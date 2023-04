Daily Herald Staff

The Melfort Music Festival concluded their 95th Annual Festival with the Festival Highlights and Awards Night on Thursday, March 23 at the CJVR Performing Arts Theatre in the Kerry Vickar Centre.

The winner of the prestigous Sefton Memorial Competition was Elyse Johnson.

Awards were presented for Strings, Band, Piano and Vocal/Musical Theatre.

Sefton

Melfort Music Festival Photo. Winner of the 17th annual Sefton Memorial Competition-Elyse Johnson.

Piano

Melfort Music Festival Photo. The Piano Award Winners at the 95th Melfort Music Festival.

Vocal/Musical Theater

Melfort Music Festival Photo. The Vocal and Musical Theatre Award Winners at the 95th Melfort Music Festival.

Strings

Melfort Music Festival Photo. The Strings Award Winners at the 95th Melfort Music Festival.

Band