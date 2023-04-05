PA Police investigating death of 31-year-old woman

Prince Albert police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to assist Parkland Ambulance at a residence on the 700 block of 12th Street West just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police arrived following reports that a woman was unconscious and not breathing.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Division remain on seen. They will be visible in the area along with members of the Office of the Chief Coroner.