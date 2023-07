A 39-year-old victim is now in stable condition after a stabbing that left him with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Prince Albert police responded to the report at about 6 a.m. on Friday at the 1000 block of Eighth Street East.

Officers found the victim inside of the home, along with another 37-year-old man.

The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.