Youth injured in weekend ATV, dirt bike incidents

Two youth were injured over the long weekend due to separate ATV and dirt bike accidents, according to Parkland Ambulance.

Around 1 p.m. on July 1, paramedics responded to a 16-year-old girl who fell off an ATV in the Northside area.

The girl, who was a passenger, was not wearing a helmet.

She was transported to hospital in good condition, according to a news release.

Later that same day, at about 9:15 p.m., paramedics responded to the Lakeland area for a dirt bike accident.

A 14-year-old boy was also taken to hospital in good condition, and he was wearing a helmet.

Parkland Ambulance is reminding the public that “there are always risks” with riding an ATV.

To reduce the risk of injury or death, avoid riding at night or in bad weather, using alcohol or drugs, driving distracted, riding fast, stunting and riding on paved roads or highways.

It’s also important to keep your ATV in good repair, stay on trails, know the area’s hazards, dress appropriately and keep a first aid kit and fully charged cellphone with you.