St. Mary’s Wasutyk named to Youth National Women’s Canada Cup Team

It’s a long journey from St. Catherine’s, Ontario to Prince Albert but Abby Wasutyk is ready to make the journey to participate at the Canada Cup from July 19-23.

Wasutyk just completed her Grade 10 year and has been named to the Youth National Team Women’s Canada Cup program, open only to athletes born in 2007 or later.

She is one of only three athletes from Saskatchewan to make the team joining Emerson Matthews and Olivia Orosz.

“I’m very proud of myself.” Wasutyk said about her accomplishment. “I’ve put in so much effort in our training and it really pays off. It just shows me that I can go far in this sport.

Wasutyk’s father Rick says he is incredibly proud to see her hard work come to fruition.

“She’s always dedicated to whatever she does, if it’s at school or sport. She’s just a great player and great role model. We’re super proud. I know she’s a great volleyball player, but to be recognized like that is pretty awesome. It’s exciting to see where her future is going to push her.”

Wasutyk has recently made the decision to dedicate herself full-time to the sport of volleyball in hopes to one day play at the post-secondary level. She previously had played fastpitch softball during the summer months, but now plays club volleyball in Saskatoon when she is not playing for St. Mary.

“I really loved Fastpitch and it was always my sport. I’ve been playing it for ten years, but I decided to quit last year just because I just had more fun with volleyball. When I played volleyball, it just felt like I was at home and I always just had a positive attitude on the court. Two sports is a little too much for me, and I just had to choose one.”

Rick adds that there isn’t a moment where Abby isn’t enjoying herself on the court.

“It’s awesome. She’s just so much fun on the court and that’s a huge part of it. If you’re having fun, your success will come. So, it’s awesome to see.”

If you asked her at the outset of her high school career, Wasutyk might have said she would be playing fastpitch as her primary sport.

As a Grade 10 player, Wasutyk suited up for St. Mary as the Marauder girls made it all the way to the provincial final before falling in straight sets to Saskatoon Holy Cross.

She says her experience playing volleyball at St. Mary has ignited her passion for the sport.

“If I’m being honest, I wouldn’t be where I am today without the St. Mary volleyball team. In Grade 9, I wasn’t really big into it. And then, Mr. (Shaun) Hunko gave me a spot on the team and it was all uphill from that. I was really focused on softball back then.”

Wasutyk and the rest of the Team Canada athletes will train in St. Catherine’s, Ontario from Jul. 6-18 before competing at the 2023 Canada Cup at Canada Games Park and Brock University from Jul. 19-23.

Wasutyk will enter her Grade 11 year at Ecole St. Mary this coming September.

sports@paherald.sk.ca