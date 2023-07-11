Family, police say Happy Charles has not been located despite rumours

The search for Happy Charles is ongoing.

That’s the message that the missing woman’s family and police are spreading with false information circulating that she’s been found.

“Every day, we think about our daughter and every day, we think when we get some tips coming through that ‘Okay, this is the day we’re going to bring our daughter home,’” said Carson Poitras, Charles’ step-father.

Poitras said someone reached out to the family on Monday, saying that she’s alive in Prince Albert. The La Ronge family was contemplating whether or not to come search the city.

“Everybody’s heart was just going and so we said ‘Well, we might as well just get in the truck and go,’” he described.

“Everybody was, and we still are, on a rollercoaster.”

Happy Charles’ step-father, Carson Poitras, looks on at her mother, Regina Poitras, during a media conference in May 2023. — Jayda Taylor/Daily Herald

Poitras said they passed the information on to Prince Albert police. In a news release, the police service said Charles has not been located and they’re still investigating.

Charles was 42 years old when she went missing in April 2017. Security cameras last spotted her near Prince Albert Collegiate Institute around midnight.

In May, Poitras and Charles’ mother, Regina Poitras, announced plans to open an independent missing persons office in Prince Albert.

“It’s the first time in a long time I had hope,” said Margaret Bird, Charles’ daughter, who also came to Prince Albert to search.

“It’s just kind of soul crushing to come here and not have found anything.”

Poitras said they “have no choice” but to look into any tip that comes their way. On Tuesday, he said they were searching, handing out flyers and speaking to people who may have known her.

“It almost is reminiscent of the time when Happy first went missing,” he said.

Anyone with information on Charles’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service or Crime Stoppers.