Spinnin’ In Kindersley

Chantil Cooke

OWNER OF SANC+UARY CYCLE

Chan is the owner and creator of Sanc+uary Cycle in Kindersley, Saskatchewan. She was born and raised in the beautiful town of Kindersley. She is a Wife, Momma, and business owner. She puts her all into every single class and she loves a banging playlist and will be your favourite hype girl. Sanc+uary Cycle opened in 2020 and has been rockin’ since.

Along with Chan, comes a “Bad ass girl gang” of strong female leaders.

The Quad Squad at Sanc+uary Cycle in Kindersley, Saskatchewan. Submitted photo.

“Two Years this January, 2022. Two eventful, and emotional years with this little business of mine. This little business that has taught me so much about myself and people. I’ve made lifelong connections, gained lifelong skills, and have learnt some important lessons along the way. Year three is starting out strong! Our bass will be pumping, the room will get sweaty, and we’ll cheer you on the entire way. Thank you for being here. Thank you for joining us and letting us be apart of your life. I absolutely could not do this without my team, past and present. I am go grateful for you!!” -Chan. C.

Spin is many things to many people. It is a place to improve endurance, physical fitness and self care. Spin is also home to healing, making new friends, and carving out time for yourself. Whatever the reason you come through our doors, come as you are. We celebrate you. Let’s ride bikes in a dark room together.

“Spin is more than a workout, it is a place to overcome fears and self doubt. It’s a place to come and feel strong and see what your truly made of. It’s a place to come to process emotions and embrace change.” – Chan. C.

We celebrate every BODY, and we are here for you every step of the ride. We shake up what indoor cycling can be. You will leave feeling energized and powerful after every class. Our crew will take you on a journey through the beat of the music.Our classes will help to improve your cardiovascular health, strengthen and tone muscles in your legs, core, and upper body while you continue your own personal journey.

We offer many different packages to suite your lifestyle from single classes; 5, 10 and 20 class packages; monthly packages and the ‘Hotspin Partnership’.

“We are a Bad ass girl gang! We will convince you that your are truly amazing, and prove, that showing up for yourself will drastically change your life”

Come as you are. ♡