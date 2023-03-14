Northern Bears shutout by Notre Dame in deciding Game 3

The Prince Albert Northern Bears couldn’t quite pull off the postseason upset falling to the Notre Dame Hounds in the deciding Game 3 of the SFU18AAAHL playoffs 4-0.

Northern Bears head coach Steve Young says that Prince Albert had some belief they could win after taking Game 2 victory at the Art Hauser Centre on Sunday.

“I thought going into game three that the series was evenly matched. We started a little slow and it continued that way. We got through the first period with just having one goal against and was hoping we could rebound with some energy. I thought Notre Dame played a good game. They used their ice to their advantage (Monday) night and came out with the win.”

Notre Dame would get on the board in the first period as Eden Carius would start the scoring with 15:30 to go in the opening frame.

The Hounds would pad their lead with two more goals in the second period coming off the tape of Virginia Harazny and Maisie Kozak.

Carius would add her second goal of the contest in the third period to put the game out of reach for Prince Albert.

Despite the result of the game not going in favor of the Northern Bears, Young says the team gained invaluable experience with the Esso Cup taking place at the Art Hauser Centre from Apr. 23-29.

“I think the experience is great for the girls. You always want to get in the playoffs and win games in playoffs. I think when we tied up the series, the girls felt and believed that we were in a series that could go either way. And we were looking for that in Monday’s game. To win a game in the playoffs, I hope carries our experience into the Esso Cup.”

Young adds that even the simple tasks become magnified in postseason hockey.

“I think one of the biggest things is everything matters. Whether it’s trying to get a puck out or getting pucks deep or shooting on net or whatever it is. When you get into games like that and know it will be no different in the tournament, every shift matters. So that’s the mentality that we want to work on here, preparing for the cup and making sure we’re ready that way.”

