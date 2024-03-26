Melissa Gosling, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones

10 years ago, I made Saskatchewan home, making this small town feel with a big impact! My main focus has always been to treat every client like family and invest the time in you, before investing your money and planning for your future. Particularly, focusing on Estate planning, Retirement planning, working with individual farms, and tailoring planning towards what’s important to you and what you would like to achieve.

One thing I know for sure – your goals, your challenges and your situation are unique to you. So, advice you might get from family or friends on investing opportunities may or may not fit your needs. With your personalized financial strategy in place – based on what matters to you and your family – we’ll consider any opportunities in the context of your goals.

A strong financial strategy involves both planning for the expected and preparing for the unexpected. Whether you encounter market drops or surprise major expenses or a job loss, we’ll set the strategies in place now that can help you weather through without disrupting the potential for your future. My personal goal is for you to leave our meetings with a smile on your face, knowing your plans are secure.

Whatever your goals – education for your kids, a down payment on a new home, living debt-free, the retirement of your dreams or any other priorities – we can start the journey now toward seeing them through.

My own lessons on building financial security came from my dad. He modeled his philosophy of “if you don’t have the money, you don’t buy it.” We learned to set goals, do the work, save the money, be patient and anticipate success. Today, I help clients practice their own healthy financial habits to get them where they want to be.

My practice is well suited to serve busy families. I know about them because I live that life with my husband and three kids. No matter what time of year, we always seem to be running. So, I can relate to your challenges.

Carve out an hour to talk, and let’s explore your possibilities together.