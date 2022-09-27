SGI shares results of August traffic safety spotlight

The results of an SGI Traffic Safety Spotlight reported that 768 tickets were issued for distracted driving in the month of August.

Police issued 646 tickets to drivers using a mobile device while behind the wheel, and 122 tickets for driving without due care and attention.

“Distracted driving is one of the top contributors to injuries and death on Saskatchewan roads, which is why law enforcement and SGI were reminding drivers to put away their phones, eliminate distractions and #JustDrive,” said an SGI media release.

The August spotlight also reported 488 impaired driving offences, including 304 Criminal Code Violations. 5,454 tickets were issued for speeding and aggressive driving and 442 tickets were handed out for not wearing a seatbelt or having a child improperly restrained.

SGI would like to remind drivers that effective October 1st, there will be tough new penalties for stunting and street racing.

The Traffic Safety Spotlight is a partnership between SGI and Saskatchewan law enforcement to focus resources on education and enforcement of traffic safety. The spotlights are themed quarterly and monthly around traffic safety campaigns such as impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and seatbelts.

SGI said, “when drivers weren’t focusing on the road, police were focusing on them.”