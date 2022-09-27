Police search for escaped Sask. Penitentiary inmate

Police are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary on Tuesday morning.

During the 11:50 a.m. count, staff members at the multi-level security federal institution discovered that Johnathan Jeffery Kessel was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Prince Albert Police Service and the Prince Albert detachment of the RCMP. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Kessel is currently serving a sentence of two years for robbery. He is 30 years old, 5’10” tall and weighs 194 pounds. He has a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Johnathan Jeffery Kessel is asked to contact police.

“CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible”, read a Tuesday afternoon media release. “CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.”