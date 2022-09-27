Work begins on Riverview electric system

Prince Albert’s Riverview neighbourhood will see an upgrade to their electrical system thanks to a $2 million investment from SaskPower.

Work to replace approximately seven kilometres of underground cables nearing the end of its life began Monday. The work is said to continue as late in the year as weather conditions allow, and then will resume in the spring.

SaskPower said residents should be aware that there may be some disruptions such as construction noise, planned power outages, and potentially some road restrictions. Crews will also need access to some customers’ properties to complete the work.

Disruptions will be kept to a minimum and communicated in advance.

More information about the project can be found at SaskPower.com/projects, upcoming planned power outages can be found at SaskPower.com/outages, as well as at Twitter.com/SaskPower. Information about road restrictions can be found at citypa.ca.