Service You Deserve

Amber Mason

REALTOR®, at RE/MAX P.A. Realty.

Attention to detail and an understanding of the local housing market. That’s what separates Amber Mason from the competition. She grew up in the real estate industry which has given her in-depth knowledge of our local market as well as the market in surrounding small communities and lake properties.

She began her real estate career in 2009 at Terry Mason Real Estate alongside Terry and Barb Mason. In 2020 after Terry retired, she and Barb joined RE/MAX P.A. Realty. For over 30 years, RE/MAX has been the number one real estate organization in Canada, and continuously has the number one market share in virtually every region.

Over the last 14 years Amber has achieved numerous awards and distinctions not only because of her dedication and hard work, but also because of her genuine concern for her clients and her commitment to provide them with the maximum in service. One of these include being in the top 40 under 40 RE/MAX agents in Western Canada last year. Amber has also been voted the best real estate agent through the paNOW BOB awards for the last seven consecutive years.

Choosing the right REALTOR® is one of the most important decisions you will make when trying to buy or sell a home. At different points in the buying or selling process, a real estate agent plays several roles including salesperson, analyst, consultant, negotiator and marketer. Whether working with her clients to find their ideal home or helping sell their current house for the best price in the shortest amount of time, Amber is there to help her clients through the entire process.

If you are looking for a REALTOR® call her today… Amber gives each client special attention and a very high level of service. From starter homes, to dream homes, vacation homes or investment properties, Amber looks forward to assisting you with all your housing requirements.

Amber can be reached by phone at (306) 961-2519 or by email at amber.m.mason@gmail.com. To learn more about Amber and to view all the MLS® listings visit her website at http://www.ambermason.ca/.