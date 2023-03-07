Small Town, Big in Excellence

Rose Freeman

Willow Insurance Corp.

Rose Freeman is the sole owner of Willow Insurance Corp. which has been described by industry-leaders in this way – “For as small as you are, you’re hard to ignore.”

Rose purchased an existing insurance brokerage in Shell Lake in 2013. From an unlikely move from corporate finance, once she opened Willow Insurance, it was all up! Rose expanded the business to a second location in Debden in 2017 and doubled her premium-written book of business in just four years – a growth that typically takes ten years to achieve.

Rose’s leadership focused on teamwork and community involvement has led to a wave of national insurance industry awards for her resilience, commitment to clients and business growth.

In 2022 alone, Rose was recognized with three prestigious awards. Insurance Business Canada recognized her as an Elite Woman; an achievement given to only 48 Canadians, and just 2 Saskatchewan women, who have broken glass ceilings and who role models for younger generations of girls. She was recognized a second time by the same organization with the Cansure Award for Broker of the Year- Excellence Awardee– this time recognizing her for her innovation and client exemplary service. And most recently, Rose was published in the Global Best In Insurance Special Report celebrating outstanding insurance companies and professionals in Asia, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the United States.

Beyond the life of an entrepreneur, Rose is a mother of two school-aged girls and believes in teaching them that kindness is at the core of living a meaningful life and that no matter what challenges we face, giving and receiving kindness makes us more resilient and fulfilled in every part of life.

Rose Freeman

Willow Insurance Corp.