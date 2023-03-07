Hawks become final Sherwood Division team to clinch playoffs

The Nipawin Hawks became the final Sherwood Division team to clinch a playoff spot after defeating the Melville Millionaires 4-1 on March 1.

The Hawks then lost to the Flin Flon Bombers 4-3 at the Whitney Forum on March 3, before defeating the Melfort Mustangs 3-2 in a shootout on Sunday, March 5.

Nipawin led 1-0 after the first period against Flin Flon, but the Bombers rallied to tie things up in the second before going ahead in the third.

Francois-Xavier Bedard, Tre Foquettte and Dobson scored for the Hawks. Alexi Sylvestre, Ethan Mercer, Brent Gulenchyn and Joey Lies responded for the Bombers. Dawson Cunningham made 37 saves for the Hawks; Harmon Laser-Hume made 29 saves for Flin Flon.

Both Alex Ochitwa and Carson Dobson scored for the Hawks in their shootout win over Melfort. The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Hawks led 2-1 after the second.

Hayden Tuba and Leyton Holoein scored for the Mustangs in regulation time. Ochitwa and Alyandro De Leon responded for the Hawks in regulation time. James Venne made 20 saves for the Mustangs; Jackson Fellner made 21 saves for the Hawks.

The game was free to attend in Melfort and their was an autograph session with the Mustangs to follow.

The Mustangs lost their other home game of the weekend 6-1 to the Ice Wolves in Melfort on Friday, March 3.

La Ronge led 1-0 after the first period and 4-1 after the second period. Tuba had the lone Mustangs’ goal.

Ethan Strik had a pair of goals for the Ice Wolve; Rylan Silzer, Jacob Cossette, Kale Taylor and Parker Layton added the other La Ronge goals. Joel Favreau made 24 saves for Melfort; Dawson Smith made 33 saves for La Ronge.

Results from Tuesday’s games between the Hawks and Battlefords in North Battleford, and the Mustangs and Bombers in Flin Flon were not available by press time.

Heading into the end of the season, the Mustangs and Hawks will meet in Nipawin on Friday, March 10. Puck drop is 7 p.m. The Bombers and La Ronge Ice Wolves also meet Friday night in La Ronge. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. at the Mel Hegland Uniplex.

The Ice Wolves close out the season in Flin Flon on Saturday, March 11. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

As of Monday, March 6, the Bombers lead the Sherwood Division with 76 points, while the Ice Wolves and Mustangs sit tied for second with 67. The Hawks are in fourth with 57 points.

The Battlefords Stars, Humboldt Broncos, and Estevan Bruins have also clinched playoff spots.

