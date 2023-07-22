Second Downtown Bike Derby brings people back downtown

The Downtown Bike Derby returned for a second year on Saturday.

The concept was a collaboration between the Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District (PADBID) and downtown business Fresh Air Experience brought the event back to the City Hall parking lot.

Mike Horn of Fresh Air Experience explained that the idea was to bring people back downtown.

“This is our second annual Bike Derby. And so last year when I was talking to Rhonda (Trusty)with PADBID about something that we could do downtown we figured it would be great to have a kid’s bike day And so just last year was our first one and I went off well.,” Horn said.

“So we figured we’d do it again this year and so she expanded with some music. Yeah.

In addition to the music in the Memorial Garden, there was face painting, the Prince Albert Fire Department offering tours of a fire truck, the Prince Albert Police Service Speed Zone and other activities.

Horn explained that the as a person who is passionate about bikes it was nice to have them downtown.

” It’s good to get kids out participating in something like this on the bikes and we don’t really have a kid get bike events happening and so we thought this would be great. And then also just to bring people downtown and so we’re really happy,”

The parking lot of City Hall is directly across the street from both locations of Fresh Air Experience.

“We have been here for over 40 years so we care a lot about the downtown and we want to see good events and people down here and enjoying it and experiencing the downtown,” Horn said.

Helmets were mandatory and there was no entry fee.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald A racer rounds the corner during the Downtown Bike Derby in the City Hall parking lot on Saturday afternoon.

The Downtown Derby had 36 entries in four categories including Trike, Training Wheels, Two Wheelers and Teens (13 and 14-year-olds). The Teen category ran four laps while the others each ran two laps and the Trike category ran a single lap.

“It looks like it’s going to be a good day. We have got lots of youngsters out here with their bikes,” Horn said.

With the success of the first two plans are already underway for the third edition next summer.

“I just want to invite people to come to check it out next year for our third annual if they’re not here today and enjoy summer on your bike,” Horn said.