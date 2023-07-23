Prince Albert Police investigating second homicide of 2023

Prince Albert Police are investigating the second homicide of the year.

The Prince Albert Police Service is currently conducting a thorough homicide investigation in response to an incident that occurred on July 22 in the 300 Block of 18th Street East.

The victim, identified as a 42-year-old male, tragically succumbed to his injuries. This marks the second homicide in Prince Albert this year.

“At this time, the Prince Albert Police Service is working to gather evidence and information related to this tragic event. Our officers are collecting forensic evidence and conducting interviews to ensure a comprehensive and accurate investigation,” a release from the Police stated/

The crime scene has been identified as a known encampment. The PAPS is aware of the unique challenges such environments can present during an investigation.

Officers are employing protocols and approaches to address these complexities effectively.

They stated that public safety is not currently a concern in connection with this specific incident, they urge the community to remain vigilant and cooperate with any information that may aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information or video surveillance from the 300 block of 18th Street East is urged to call police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“As the investigation progresses, we will keep the public informed through updates. We ask for the community’s patience and cooperation during this sensitive process.”