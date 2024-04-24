Mustangs advance to Canterra Seeds Cup Final and take 2-0 lead as series switches to Melfort

After winning a gruelling seven-game series with the Humboldt Broncos the Melfort Mustangs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the Canterra Seeds Cup SJHL Final in a matchup of Sherwood Division Rivals.

The Mustangs took both games at the Whitney Forum before the series moves back to the Northern Lights Palace on Wednesday and Thursday.

Game 3 and Game 4 are in Melfort on Wednesday, April 24 and Thursday, April 25, if necessary Game 5 is in Flin Flon on Saturday, April 27, Game 6 is in Melfort on Tuesday, April 30 and Game 7 is in Flin Flon on Friday, May 3.

Melfort took a 2-0 series lead with a 4-1 win in Flin Flon on Saturday, April 20.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and Melfort led 3-1 after the second period.

Chase Friedt-Mohr, Rhett Hamilton, Danton Cox and Logan Cox scored for the Mustangs.

Justin Lies had the lone goal for the Bombers.

James Venne made 43 saves for the Mustangs; Harmon Laser-Hume made 21 saves for Flin Flon.

The Mustangs opened the series with a dominating 9-2 win over the Bombers on Friday, April 19 at the Whitney Forum.

The Mustangs led 3-1 after the first period and 5-2 after the second period.

Logan Cox had a pair of goals, both in the third period, Duguay also scored a pair of goals for the Mustangs. Other Melfort goals came from Tye Evans, Rhett Hamilton, Jaxson Kehrig, Clay Sleeva and Friedt-Mohr.

Anthony Piccininno and Lies responded for the Bombers.

Venne made 39 saves for Melfort; Laser-Hume made 23 saves in just over 48 minutes of action before he was replaced by Kenneth Marquart who made eight saves.

The Mustangs advanced to the Canterra Seeds Cup final with a 5-4 overtime win over the Broncos on Tuesday, April 16 in front of an estimated 2,100 fans.

Ryan Duguay scored the winner 2:55 into the extra frame.

The Mustangs led 2-1 after the first period and the Broncos led 3-2 after the second period.

Friedt-Mohr had a pair of goals for the Mustangs in regulation time. Danton Cox and Aidyn Huthchinson scored the other Melfort regulation time goals.

Spencer Bell had a pair of goals for Humboldt in regulation time. Connor Thue and Jacob Strizzi added the other Broncos’ regulation time goals.

Venne made 30 saves for Melfort; Benjamin Motew made 37 saves for Humboldt.