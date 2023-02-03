Search warrant leads to drug trafficking charges for 27-year-old man

By
Bailey Sutherland, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
-
Items seized during search of residence on 18th St. W. -- Submitted photo.

On Feb. 1, members with the Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team, Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team, and Patrol Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 Block of 18th Street West.

During the investigation, police located a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, cocaine and further evidence of drug trafficking.

As a result, police have charged Tremaine Dacres, 27, with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and several firearm offences.

Dacres made his first court appearance on Thursday.

