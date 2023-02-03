FSIN bans former traditional healer facing sexual assault charges

A Saskatchewan man charged with 12 counts of sexual assault has been banned for life from all FSIN community events, spiritual practices, pow wows, and ceremonies.

Cecile Wolfe, 60, plead guilty to 12 counts of sexual assault last October before applying to have his guilty plea expunged in January. Wolfe is charged with committing assaults in Saskatoon, Loon Lake, and Muskeg Lake Cree Nation.

“Women and girls are cherished as the life-givers in First Nations culture and the backbone of our society,” FSIN fourth vice-chief Heather Bear said in a press release. “We are disheartened that sexual assaults and human trafficking are occurring today in our communities. We must all take a stand to speak out against abuse and support the victims.”

Wolfe’s alleged assaults took place between 2013 and 2021. He was working as a traditional healer at the time.

“Sex crimes that damage the body, mind, and spirit of our First Nations people are something we strongly condemn,” FSIN third vice-chief Aly Bear said. “It is especially disturbing when people of power and influence prey on our women and girls, whom we as First Nations people hold in a place of utmost respect.”

The FSIN also banned actor Nathan Lee Chasing Horse from all FSIN events. Chasing Horse starred in the 1990 Kevin Costner film Dances with Wolves. He was arrested on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

RCMP in Keremeos, B.C. laid sexual assault charges after receiving a tip in October 2022. Chasing Horse has conducted healing ceremonies and hosted spiritual gatherings as a medicine man.