Search underway for Prince Albert man reported missing last year

Police and volunteers in Prince Albert are searching for a man who’s been missing for over a year.

On Thursday, the Prince Albert Police Service and the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers (SARSAV) began looking for Henry McAdam. They first focused in the wooded area east of Princess Auto, along 15th Street East.

McAdam was last seen on the 500 block of 15th Street East in July last year. He was reported missing the next month, on Aug. 24.

The 49-year-old was last seen wearing a black bunny hug, blue jeans and white Nike shoes.

He’s about 5’7” tall and 157 lbs, with a moustache, goatee, and short black and grey hair.

Anyone with information on McAdam’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service or Crime Stoppers.