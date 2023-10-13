RCMP issue dangerous person alert for 2 suspects in Montreal Lake Cree Nation

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove the name of the second suspect, which police are still working to confirm.

RCMP have issued a dangerous person alert for Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

Police are looking for two suspects believed to be armed with a gun. One injury has been reported to police.

The first suspect, 29-year-old Justice Bird, was last seen wearing a white ball cap and black and white clothes. RCMP are working to confirm the second suspect’s identity and description.

Both men were last seen on foot near House 713 in Montreal Lake, north of Prince Albert.

The public is asked to avoid the area and to not approach the suspects if you see them. Instead, call 911.

The alert was issued at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday.