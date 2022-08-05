Search continues for 74-year-old woman that disappeared while mushroom picking

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public to assist in the search for a missing 74-year-old woman who was last seen while mushroom picking Thursday morning near Highway #106.

Lois Chartrand is an experienced mushroom picker, but became separated from another person she was with. They began searching for her and called police for assistance.

Chartrand was last seen around 11 a.m. on foot northeast of kilometer 30 on the Hanson Lake Road. She is described as being approximately 90 pounds and is 5 feet tall. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

Police have communicated with Chartrand via a radio she is carrying as recently as 6 a.m. Friday morning, but she has not yet been located.

Severe thunderstorms, wind and rain that came through the area impacted the search for Lois last night.

Members of Saskatoon Search and Rescue, RCMP Search and Rescue, Nipawin, Carrot River, Deschambault Lake and Smeaton RCMP Detachments, as well as local people familiar with the area are currently searching for her.

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for members of the public that are familiar with the area and are available to assist with the search for Lois to aid with a methodical grid search. Police have set up a command post approximately 32 kilometers north of Smeaton on Highway #106, they ask that everyone who attends to sign in so everyone can be accounted for.

“There is limited to no cell service in this area and we stress that we do not want people unfamiliar with the terrain to get lost,” said an RCMP media release.

Anyone who sees Lois Chartrand is asked to call 911 immediately.