Council to vote on new bylaw officer and building inspector at Monday meeting

Council will be appointing two new City employees, including a Municipal Bylaw Enforcement Officer and a Building Inspector, at Monday’s meeting.

Juergen Sommer has been awarded the position of Prince Albert’s newest Municipal Bylaw Enforcement Officer and is set to begin employment on August 8. In order to fulfill his duties to uphold the City’s Bylaws, Sommer now requires formal appointment by Council.

The City previously established three Bylaw Officer positions within the Planning and Development Services Department. One Bylaw Enforcement Officer recently resigned, leaving one of the three positions vacant. Additionally, there is another Officer away for an undetermined amount of time, leaving only one remaining Bylaw Enforcement Officer completing all the work for the City.

A term Bylaw Enforcement Officer position has also been posted by the City to provide coverage until the current Officer returns from their extended leave. Once the position is awarded, a further request for appointment will be brought forward to City Council for consideration.

In December of 2021, City Administration received notice from the Provincial Ministry of Government Relations that the Province would be replacing both existing Acts and adopting new Acts that deal with the administration, enforcement and application of the National Building and Energy Codes and Municipal Building Bylaws.

The new Construction Codes Act requires that all building inspectors be formally appointed by City Council and be issued certificates signed by the City Clerk.

After the Department of Planning and Development worked through a reorganization over the last several months, Jonathon Vis was offered the position of Building Inspector I. Vis now requires formal appointment by City Council in order to fulfill his work duties.

Once their appointments are formalized by City Council on Monday, Sommer and Vis will be informed of their new positions within Prince Albert.