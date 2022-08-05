Environment Canada issues tornado alert for central Sask

Environment Canada has issued several tornado warnings, as well as severe thunderstorm warnings, for areas across west and central Saskatchewan.

Earlier Thursday evening, meteorologists began tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado 25 kilometres northeast of White Gull Lake south to Albertville.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when thunderstorms are likely to produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

At 8 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for the District of Lakeland including Emma Lake and Anglin Lake, R.M. of Buckland including Wahpeton Res. and Spruce Home, R.M. of Garden River including Meath Park and Albertville, and R.M. of Paddockwood including Candle Lake and Paddockwood.

Environment Canada says in the event of a tornado, take cover immediately. Go indoors and stay as far away from the outside as possible, such as a basement, interior closet, or bathroom. If caught outdoors with no available shelter, lie flat in a ditch or low-lying area and shield your head with your arms.