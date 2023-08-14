SCI Saskatchewan golf tournament raises funds and awareness

Empowering clients was the main message as Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Saskatchewan hosted their fourth golf tournament fundraiser at Marks Nine Golf & Country Club on Saturday.

SCI Saskatchewan returned to the golf course for the fourth time to have some fun and raise some awareness.

Bill Lehne, president of Spinal Cord Saskatchewan, is originally from the Prince Albert area, and was happy with the day.

The tournament saw just over 15 teams and 62 golfers entered to play in a team best ball scramble on the course located north of Prince Albert.

“It’s critical to the development of supports for our members. We continue to provide adaptive equipment through the need of our members. But more importantly, our peer support program has been critical to the rehabilitative process,” Lehne said.

“It really is critical when people have that first injury and that trauma scenario that the peer support program is initiated and accessed to expedite that rehabilitation process,” Lehne said.

He explained that the rehabilitation process is set up in a model that puts the process in a box.

“That’s not conducive to a person’s health. What we need to do is customize that approach and have it for a full spectrum of service delivery, not just to rehab, not just education, not just employment. It’s a lifelong journey and that’s the critical piece that the government and the health system don’t necessarily understand that it’s a lifelong journey,” he said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald SCI Saskatchewan President Bill Lehne addressed the players at the fourth SCI golf tournament on Saturday.

Lehne is in his 40th year with a spinal cord injury and he said he has a few years in the trenches both as a person with an injury and as an advocate.

“And this year, actually, it’ll be my 40th year anniversary. So I’ve got a few years in the trenches.” Lehne said.

Lehne was injured in 1983 and began to use the SCI system and has now been on the board for 30 years and has risen to president and is entering his sixth year in the post.

Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan serves more than 1,100 clients across the province who have suffered a spinal injury or have other physical disabilities. The organization has headquarters in Saskatoon, with a regional office in Regina.

“And it’s so critical that you have that strong leadership. But more importantly, somebody that understands the needs of the members and that just helps with the growth not only of the organization, but the people who we talk to,” he explained.

Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan rebranded from the Saskatchewan Paraplegic Association when the national chapter changed their name but the history goes back to the 1940s.

“That was developed and set up for the World War II vets who came back from overseas,” Lehne said.

The veterans who were amputees had no service provider when they came home and the Association began.

“And so that’s when CPA really originated from. Just to give you a little historical context to that, but more importantly, spinal cord injury Saskatchewan setting up is to provide continuity to that legacy and that’s so critical with these fundraiser events to ensure that that continuity continues to progress,”

There were also over a dozen volunteers in pink shirts assisting as hole judges and around the course.

Lehne also credited Cam Cartier and the entire staff at Mark’s Nine for being great hosts for the event.

“Mark’s Nine has done a fantastic job to make this event a success. As they do, this is their fourth annual. And it’s been a it’s been a hit right from day one. They’re fantastic people. And they understand, the importance of producing a successful event,” Lehne said.

Lehne and Cartier have been friends since they were 10 years old and played sports together before his injury and knows what needs to be done.

“We played hockey and ball and all the sports prior to my accident. And we’ve been lifelong friends,” he explained.

“Cam came to me one day and just said why don’t we host an event, a fundraiser here for spinal cord injury. Okay, that’s kind of how that discussion started. And it’s been a huge success,” Lehne said.

The only year off for the tournament was 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And so we regrouped and we got reconnected post-COVID. And last year was a success. And, yo, we’re striving for $25,000 this year. In the past three years, three events, we’ve raised approximately $70,000. So we’re going to be approaching that $100,000 mark over the hopefully for this fourth-year event. And that’s exciting because those resources are being targeted to our members,” Lehne said.

The money will go back to providing such things as adaptive equipment for members. One example of adaptability is the solo-rider transport that Golf Saskatchewan offered for the tournament. The solo-rider allows people with physical disabilities to golf without leaving the cart.

“You see some of the various adaptive equipment on here today. We see the solo rider. A couple of people have scooters. They have those wheel assist all electric. But each one of those know that solo rider, as an example, is probably $25,000. That front wheel assist that a couple of members are used to is about $12,000. It’s very pricey, they aren’t cheap. But it’s all about inclusivity,” Lehne said.

Lehne explained that inclusivity is a critical component of what the association does.

“People still want to experience the outdoors. They still want to experience that real-life scenario. And just because they’re in a chair doesn’t change the person, it changes your environment. And so you need equipment to enhance that experience,” Lehne said.

He called it community inclusivity which is a broad statement that covers what they seek for those they serve.

”It takes fundraiser events like this to develop the necessary supports to provide that and facilitate those experiences,” Lehne said.

Lehne explained that he has been assisting people in the rehab ward in Saskatoon and explaining about the advantages of his truck, which he has customized for his use and how that can help people spread their wings.

“ I convinced them I took it out to my truck. I got a YouTube video about my truck and my adaptive equipment needed to make it for myself,” he added.

Lehne explained that sitting in his truck was overwhelming for the person

”It was so special to be able to experience that and develop that independence, that’s what it’s about. And now they can go and do whatever they want. Their schedule is not dictated by a transit bus here or bunny bus there. It’s your schedule. You can go and do what you want at you leisure,” Lehne said.

Corporate sponsorship including hole sponsorship for Hole in Ones, longest drives and closest to the pin. The golf tournament had both corporate and local businesses as sponsors. Exact funds raised for the tournament were not known for deadline.