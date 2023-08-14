Performers pleased to see return of Spruce River Folk Festival

The Spruce River Folk Festival north of Prince Albert returned after a three-year pause on Saturday.

Don Bendig, who is a co-chair and served as co-emcee of the festival with Funk, was happy to have the festival back in full swing.

Bendig and his band O’Kraut, who are based in Prince Albert, made up of Mario Kaun and Rein Kreig opened the festival on Saturday afternoon.

“I’ve always like this festival, Rays a longtime friend of mine. I love this festival that a beautiful venue, And generally a very appreciative audience Given that we’ve been threatened with rain for three days,”

The cultural event aimed at awareness of Saskatchewan Treaty land issues took place about 20 km north of the city at Spruce River Farm.

Ray Funk started hosting the annual event on his property back in 2009. He put a hold on the festival for three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

O’Kraut missed the first one and played for three years after that.

“And then they took a different approach here, they didn’t bring back any of the acts that had been before they brought all new acts for a couple of years,” Bendig said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Prince Albert’s O’Kraut opened the Spruce River Folk Festival on Saturday just north of Prince Albert at Spruce River Farm.

They also played the year before COVID-19. The three piece also included guest Wanda Scissons on bass for the Spruce River performance.

“So this is the first year back,” he said.

Bendig explained that the name came from him being put on the spot when a venue wanted posters. The group began as a weekly jam session at McKee’s Pub as he has known Kaun since childhood. Kaun had returned from working in the north as a teacher in 2000.

“A couple of months later he had spotted McKees Irish Pub and he had of course been playing all this Irish music,”

Kaun and Bendig began playing Irish music at McKee’s and were joined by someone at the bar and it became a jam session.

“So we opened it up for the jam session and it caught on quickly, I think. I think Pat, who ran the bar and talked it up and so on, “ he said.

The jam session caught on and the owner wanted to advertise and create a poster so he called Bendig and asked what the band was called.

“ We don’t even call it a band. It’s a dance action. He said, ‘Oh, well, I I want to do posters up;’ I want to put up the band,”

Because he was stuck for a name he came up with the name O’Kraut on the spot because they were German people playing Irish music. The bar eventually shut down and O’Kraut have been playing around the city ever since.

”We have been hosting a jam session continuously since 2001,” Bendig said.

O’Kraut was happy to have the festival back and to see the great crowd for the day.

“We love playing and we love to have people come out ans we do love to come out here,” he said.

Bendig explained that he and his wife lived on Funk’s property while their house was getting ready.

“ I know the place well. When I come out to help set up I actually know where to find stuff,”

The festival honours a 2006 memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Young Chippewayan First Nation and Mennonite and Lutheran settlers in the Laird area, where Funk grew up.

The MOU was intended to repair the wrongs that occurred in 1897 – that’s when the Canadian government took the reserve land for settlement without consent or compensation.

The Mennonite and Lutheran settlers slowly started to realize these wrongdoings and worked with the First Nation to move forward.

The story of the First Nation and settler communities working together is at the centre of the documentary Reserve 107: Reconciliation on the Prairies.

Wilma Groenen, who is from Saskatoon, usually plays the Regina Folk Festival this weekend but came out with her band the Fine Young Fossils to perform on Saturday.

She explained that she was invited to play the first festival but this was the first year that the schedule worked out.

“It is so beautifully casual and friendly and just seems like a big community spirit. It’s lovely and well-organized, Casual but well-organized,” she said.

Groenen said it was great to work with one of the best sound men in Saskatchewan Josh Palmer and have an excellent setup for the stage with a relaxed atmosphere where people are encouraged to take a walk around the property or pick some berries.

“It’s wonderful,” she added.

The Fine Young Fossils played to an enthusiastic crowd as the second performers.

“ I have been playing with this band for a couple of years now. I’ve been playing with Doug Sparrow for ever,” Groenen said.

She has been playing with Glenn Enns the drummer for many years and Terry Collison and Enns went to grade school and have been playing together since they were 11-years-old. She said that the rhythm section is exceptional and keyboard player Ross Nykiforuk is the newest addition.

Groenen’s performance ended with a rain shower that briefly put a damper on the afternoon festivities. She said that she would not hesitate to return.

“We had a blast,” Groenen said.

“Next time, we won’t bring rain until it’s well put to bed. We’ll come back in a flash. It’s fabulous,” she added.

Groenen explained that she now has new plans for this weekend in the future.

“And it’s so nice to be able to do that because I’ve known Ray for a really long time and and now that I’ve been here, I realized that I actually do want to be here more than I want to go to the Regina Folk Festival. Ray and the Spruce River Festival beat out the Regina Folk Festival so there you go,” she said.

Before the performances kicked off their was a flag raising by Marshall Williams and a prayer by Harry LaFonde.

This year’s other performers included Violet Naytowhow & Lilly Naytowhowcon, The Strong Sisters, Larry Krause and Chief Bart Tsannie & Gabriel.