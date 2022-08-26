Saskatoon-based company short-listed for design and redevelopment of Victoria Hospital

A Saskatoon-based construction company has been shortlisted to submit a bid for the design and redevelopment of the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital.

PCL Construction Management Inc. has been selected to participate in the hospital’s modified Request for Proposals (RFP). The team was chosen after demonstrating they met the requirements set out in the earlier Request for Qualifications that was released in December of 2021.

A modified RFP is a competitive process in which the shortlisted proponent will develop and submit a design and series of proposals to demonstrate how it will meet the project’s technical and cost requirements.

Their bid will then be assessed against a shadow bid developed by an Independent Cost Consultant to assess values and validate current market conditions. SSA Quantity Surveyors Ltd. will serve as the consultants for this procurement.

Kirsten Reite Architecture of Vancouver, BC, Smith and Andersen Consulting Engineering of Burnaby, BC, and Delco Automation Inc. of Saskatoon, SK are included as part of PCL’s team.

The Prince Albert Victoria Hospital project involves constructing a new multi-level acute care tower, replacing the adult mental health space, and renovating the existing building.

The Government of Saskatchewan is making a significant multi-year financial investment in the project and is providing 100 per cent of the capital funding, rather than requiring local communities to contribute 20 per cent. Instead, the community will focus on fundraising for furniture and equipment needs for the hospital.

If the Government accepts PCL’s bid, PCL will be awarded the construction of the new tower and renovation of the existing facility. If PCL’s bid is unsuccessful, the Government of Saskatchewan will own the completed design and may tender the construction through another contractor.

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority is pleased to see this project move into the next phase of development,” Interim Vice President Infrastructure, Information and Support, Saskatchewan Health Authority, Michelle Mula said. “This project will offer expanded services for the residents of Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan as well as increased patient care capacity in acute care and mental health services.”

Prince Albert is the major hub of essential health care services for the North Central portion of the province. Redevelopment of the hospital is a top priority for the provincial government.

“With a growing population in Prince Albert and Northern Saskatchewan, and a need for increased health services, we are happy to see this project moving forward,” said Health Minister Paul Merriman. “The increased capacity will allow more patients to stay close to home while receiving the care they need.”

When completed, the hospital will provide people with improved, expanded acute care and mental health and addiction services closer to home, benefiting the growing population in Prince Albert and Northern Saskatchewan for many years to come.

The Prince Albert Victoria Hospital Modified RFP will close in Spring 2023. The results will be announced following the evaluation of PCL’s bid submissions.