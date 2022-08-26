Ile-a-la-Crosse resident wins nearly $170,000

An Ile-a-la-Crosse man is $169,770.50 richer after going All In on his Poker Lottery ticket.

The add-on for his lotto ticket made Tenelie Petit’s prize jump up from $10,002, although he didn’t realize it at first.

“It said instant win but didn’t show how much,” said Petit, who purchased his ticket for the August 2 draw at the Ile-a-la-Crosse Co-op Grocery Store on Ahenakew Boulevard.

It took him a couple looks at his ticket before he realized that he won $2 on a Pair of Jacks or better in one hand and $10,000 on a Royal Flush in another hand, as well as the $159,768.50 All In jackpot.

“I was like, ‘For real?!’ Then I started getting nervous and felt like I was having an anxiety attack,” he laughed while claiming his prize. “I made my friends drive my car because I was still in shock.”

Petit used the Lotto Spot! app to confirm his win and then triple checked it the next day at another Lotto Spot! Retailer. He plans to buy a new truck and a quad with his windfall.