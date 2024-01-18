Saskatchewan Barley Development Commission select new chair

Saskatchewan Barley Development Commission (SaskBarley) announce new elected board members on Thursday.

Cody Glenn was elected as chair to replace Keith Rueve, who served two consecutive terms. Matt Enns was elected as vice-chair and re-elected as a director in the 2023 board elections.

Glenn is a certified seed grower and owner of Southline Ag Services in Climax.

“I would like to thank Keith for his leadership and commitment to Saskatchewan’s barley producers,” Glenn said in a press release. “I look forward to working with our strong team at the board and staff level as we continue to make investments that grow Saskatchewan’s barley industry.”

Glenn and Enns will assume their roles immediately for a one-year term. Newly elected directors Chad Ferguson (Naicam, SK) and Gordon Moellenbeck (Englefeld, SK) join Zenneth Faye (Foam Lake) and Maurice Berry (Carievale) to complete the board of six.

“As I continue my time with SaskBarley, I am excited for all of the initiatives and critical investments in research that we have on the go,” Enns said in a press release. “The decisions we make as a Board will always be in support of barley producers and with an eye to an even brighter future.”

