Sask Rivers prepared to welcome back students

Following their first meeting of the year on Monday, Aug. 28 the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division welcomed students and families back for the 2023-2024 school year.

Director of education Neil Finch said that this was what happens after work over the summer months.

“That’s the work that we’ve been doing over the last couple months. It’s all to prepare for our students return to us and quite excited for that to happen in the next week,” Finch said,

Schools are busy preparing for the return of students with many back-to-school activities.

The Board is looking forward to all of the opportunities to connect and learn together.

The new school year brings changes to Saskatchewan Rivers administration with Finch taking over the role of Director of Education and Jeff Court moving into the role of Superintendent of Schools.

In a release the Board wished them both the very best in their new positions.

As well at the meeting, the Board approved a motion to purchase 5 school buses. Two 70 passenger buses and three 52 passenger buses will be added to the fleet.

“That’s basically an annual piece where we’re just trying to keep up with our fleet,” Finch said.

After an RFP process the successful proponent was Legacy Bus Sales who will supply the 5 Blue Bird Buses.

The buses purchased will be gas buses as gas buses are the most reliable to start in the colder winter months. The total cost of the five buses is $752,650 plus taxes.