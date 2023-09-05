Preventing Diabetes Risk Due to COVID-19 Infection

Will COVID-19 and the complications associated with this disease ever vanish? Never bet on it. Virus experts say COVID-19 will rise its ugly head again this fall. With it, they add, the complication of both types of diabetes will increase. It’s the last thing we need when obesity is already causing a worldwide pandemic of type 2 diabetes. So, how can you reduce the risk? It’s easier than you think.

First, type 1 diabetes occurs when the pancreas does not make enough insulin. Lifelong replacement and management of this hormone is the only option. With the more common type 2 diabetes, the body does not respond normally to insulin. We call this “Lifestyle Diabetes”. Why? Because it is preventable by avoiding obesity. Some cases can be reversed by losing weight.

What causes these two types of diabetes in COVID patients? At this point, no one is certain. Some point out that patients with infections have higher blood sugar. Other experts believe chronic infection may play a role. But it is the consensus that patients with severe COVID-19 have a higher risk of developing these two types of diabetes. Fortunately, they report the risk is small.

What do experts advise to lower the risk of being struck by the virus again? For good reason, they urge everyone to keep up to date on vaccination. Look at history to know how vaccination has saved many lives.

The other advice must be said over and over with or without a pandemic. Follow a sound lifestyle. Start early in life and stick with it. Maintain a healthy weight to escape degenerative diseases like type 2 diabetes. Remember that during a pandemic it’s the obese who end up in the intensive care unit fighting for air and their lives.

Stop smoking. Damaged lungs will mean more smokers die. How could it be otherwise?

Get into better shape. It does not matter how. Start slowly if running or weightlifting. Ergometric exercises are easy and effective. Put palms facing and push together for 10 seconds repeatedly. You will be surprised how the bicep muscles strengthen. Never let your arms and legs become so weak you cannot get up from the toilet seat!

The big message is to improve immunity. Its mind-boggling why one vital fact is rarely mentioned by experts. That is, a few inexpensive, safe, and effective vitamins and minerals enhance immunity.

Vitamin C is the “forever vitamin”. Why? Because it involves so many health benefits. For instance, researchers report that during an influenza epidemic, elderly patients suffering from pneumonia were treated with only 200 milligrams daily. It decreased mortality by an amazing 80 percent.

Vitamin D provides another boost to immunity. The starting dose is 5,000 international units (IU) daily for two weeks then decrease to 2,000 IU daily. It’s also prudent to add 400 mg of either magnesium citrate, malate or chloride, zinc 50 mg, and selenium 100 micrograms daily.

Vitamin C is water soluble and lost in urine, so it should be taken in divided doses 3 times a day. During times of stress, vitamin C in the blood quickly depletes and so does your immunity. The solution is to keep white blood cells loaded with C so they can immediately pump virus fighters into vital organs.

Start preparing for the next pandemic. It will come as sure as night follows day. Make vitamin C and the other suggestions a daily habit. Compared to prescription drugs that may have lethal problems, these natural remedies have never killed anyone.

And remember, the voyage of a thousand miles begins with the first step.

