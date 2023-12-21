Santa comes to Wakaw

by Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

The Wakaw Lions played host to Santa Claus on Sunday, December 10. In the early afternoon hours before the special guest arrived, the curling rink echoed with the voices of children enjoying the activities organized by the Lions Club.

Bouncy Castles are always a hit with the youngsters, and it was no different on Sunday. Toddlers, preschoolers, and elementary students bounced and climbed to their hearts delight in the two different inflatable houses. Hot chocolate and cookies were available, as were foam gingerbread men and snowflakes for the kids to decorate.

Meanwhile, in the Rec Centre, the Wakaw Lions Bingo was back for the enjoyment of local bingo players. The Lions have a long history of being Santa’s helpers on the ground in the lead-up to Christmas and the Lions Clubs in the area have definitely been doing their best to provide plenty of opportunities for families to bring their children to meet the man himself and tell them what they would like to find under the tree Christmas morning.

It is easy to take for granted the dedication of groups such as the Lions because younger generations can only ever remember them being a part of the community and giving of their time to run events such as this. The tendency is to think of Santa Day and the spray park in isolation, as completely separate from each other rather than as parts of a long list of endeavours the Lions Club in Wakaw, and other service groups undertake in communities across the province and the country.

More than one small town in Saskatchewan would be severely lacking in the amenities that transform them from simply a place to live to a hometown. The dedication of service groups like the Lions, who strive to make communities the best they can be, would be sorely missed by everyone if ever they were no longer around.

If you know a Lions member, thank them for all they do. If you don’t know a Lions member, you can reach out to them on their Facebook page. If you are interested in seeing what being a Lion is all about, the members would be more than happy to tell you all about it.