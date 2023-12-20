Battlefords RCMP investigating collision that led to death of pedestrian

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 102nd Street and 11th Avenue in North Battleford.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Battlefords RCMP press release.

The RCMP identified the victim as a 62-year-old woman from Moosomin First Nation. She was transported to hospital and later declared deceased. Her family has been notified.

Battlefords RCMP continue to investigate the collision with assistance from a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and Battlefords RCMP General Investigation Section.