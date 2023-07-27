Ross acclaimed as Sask. Party candidate in Prince Albert Northcote

MLA Alana Ross will seek re-election after she was acclaimed as the Saskatchewan Party candidate in Prince Albert Northcote on Wednesday.

Ross was first elected in 2020, and has since served as Government Deputy Whip, and Legislative Secretary responsible for forestry to the Minster of Resources.

“It’s an honour to represent this great constituency and I’m proud to stand as your Saskatchewan Party candidate once again,” Ross said after being elected. “I’ll be working hard to earn your vote and continue to be your voice in the legislature.”

Ross is the Saskatchewan Party’s 14th candidate to be nominated for the 2024 provincial election. She’ll be up against former Prince Albert Northcote MLA Nicole Rancourt, who also ran in 2020.

Prior to being elected, Ross working as a front-line nurse and post-secondary instructor. She was also a unit union representative, and held various management positions.

In addition to her role as deputy whip and legislative secretary, Ross also served on the Treasury Board, Economy committee, Board of Internal Economy, caucus Management Committee, Premier’s Commendation Award Committee, House Committee on Private Bills, House Committee on Privileges, and House Services Committee.