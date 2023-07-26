Police warn public of James Smith Cree Nation man, who may be armed

RCMP are turning to the public for help in locating a man wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle.

Melfort RCMP located a stolen black Cadillac Escalade SUV on Tuesday afternoon in a rural area on the James Smith Cree Nation. It was found abandoned and has since been towed for further investigation.

Police are searching for 34-year-old Keenan Crawford Head, who they believe was the lone occupant of the vehicle. Head is from James Smith Cree Nation.

He’s currently wanted for failing to comply with a release order, issued out of the Prince Albert Police Service.

Head may be armed and dangerous, according to a news release. If you see him, do not approach and call 911 or your local police jurisdiction.

He’s described as about 5’9” tall, 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP continue to patrol James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding communities.